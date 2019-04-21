Raina Lynn Tappe, 65, of Quincy, died at 6:15 p.m. Friday, April 19, 2019, at Sunset Home. She was born Oct. 10, 1953, to John H. and Donna Cook Marten in Davenport, Iowa. She married Ted M. Tappe on April 1, 1997, in Reno, Nev. He died April 13, 2014. A 1972 graduate of Quincy High School, Raina followed in her family business, Feed Distributors, working alongside her father until the business was sold in 2016. She continued on with the new owners of VFC Distributors until her retirement on Aug. 1, 2018. Raina played in countless softball tournaments and enjoyed playing sand volleyball. An avid bowler, she was a member of the Women's Bowling Association and bowled in the USBC Women's Nationals for over 20 years and had been named to the Women's All Star Team. Raina was devoted to her family and loved following her children's sporting events, no matter how near or far. She recently had taken up a new hobby, following her great-niece Preslea Haxel in her cheerleading competitions. Survivors include two children, Alyson Tappe and Austin Tappe, both of Quincy; her mother, Donna Marten of Quincy; two stepchildren, Nick Tappe (Amanda) and Luke Tappe, both of Quincy; a stepgrandchild, Ayden Tappe of Quincy; a sister, Vickey Haxel (Michael) of Quincy; two brothers-in-law, Tim Tappe (Diane) and Marty Tappe, both of Quincy; two sisters-in-law, Terri Conner (Mark) of Austin, Texas, and Kathy Tappe of Quincy; many loving nieces and nephews; and her granddog, Kobe. In addition to her husband, Ted, Raina was preceded in death by her father, John Marten; her maternal and paternal grandparents; parents-in-law, Melvin and Wanda Tappe; a brother-in-law, Tony Tappe; and a nephew, Corey Haxel. SERVICES: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 24, at Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home, with the Rev. Steve Disseler conducting. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. VISITATION: 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, and 10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. MEMORIALS: Community Cancer Crush. ARRANGEMENTS: Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Apr. 21 to Apr. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary