Ralph E. Dabney Jr. Obituary
Ralph E. Dabney Jr., 64, of Quincy, died on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, in the emergency room of Blessing Hospital.

Ralph was born in Quincy on March 4, 1955, a son of Ralph E. and Lois (Ward) Dabney.

Ralph had worked at Gardner Denver, Knapheide Manufacturing Co., and before retiring, at Hollister-Whitney as a machine operator. He was truly a jack-of-all trades and always ready to lend a helping hand. Ralph adored his golden retriever, Rosie, and he was an avid Cardinals baseball and Green Bay Packers football fan.

Survivors include his children, Joshua Dabney Miller and Ryan (Charity) Dabney, both of Quincy; his brothers and sisters, Paul (Diana) Dabney of Quincy, Mark (Mary) Dabney of Lake Worth, Fla., Jon (Diane) Dabney, Susan (Paul) Veile and Nancy (Steve) Hively, all of Quincy; his longtime companion, Cathy Banker of Quincy; grandchildren, Wyatt and Hayley; and many nieces and nephews.

Ralph was preceded in death by his parents; and a son, Ralph Eric Dabney.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home, with cremation following.

Memorials are suggested to Humane Society of the Quincy Area or to the .

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Jan. 19 to Jan. 21, 2020
