Ralph E. Genenbacher Jr.

Ralph E. Genenbacher Jr. Obituary
Ralph E. Genenbacher, Jr., age 88, of Quincy, died on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at the Illinois Veteran's Home.

Ralph was born in Quincy on Sept. 22, 1930, a son of Ralph E. and Esta L. (Shear) Genenbacher, Sr. He married Bonnie Gray in Quincy on April 4, 1958. Bonnie preceded him in death on May 1, 2001. Ralph was a salesman for Interstate Brands Corp., also known as Dolly Madison for 36 years prior to his retirement. He was a graduate of Quincy High School. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. During his service-time Ralph worked as a mechanic on some of the first military jets used in combat, and also guarded those jets.

He was a member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Quincy.

Ralph was an avid waterfowl hunter and loved fishing for Catfish and Crappie.

Survivors include his son, Paul Genenbacher, of Greenville, Ill.; a grandson, Matthew Genenbacher, and great-granddaughter, Addie Genenbacher, both of Greenville; a sister, Mary Boyer, and a brother, Clarence Genenbache,r both of Quincy; his close friends, Rob and Tina Garkie, of Quincy and nieces and nephews also survive.

Ralph was preceded in death by his parents and his wife.

According to Ralph's wishes, cremation rites will be accorded, and no formal services are planned at this time. Memorials are suggested to the Illinois Veteran's Home Activities Fund. Cremation arrangements are in the care of Duker and Haugh Funeral Home.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Sept. 4 to Sept. 6, 2019
