QUINCY -- Ralph E. Howell, 79, of Quincy, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy. The son of Charles Clifford and Mary Margaret Link Howell was born on Nov. 29, 1940, at Rock Island, Ill. He was united in marriage to Karen Mason on May 12, 1963, at the Columbus Road Baptist Church in Quincy. Ralph was a member of the Moose Lodge in Quincy. He liked to go camping, fishing and boating as well as working in his garage. He is survived by his wife, Karen Howell of Quincy, Ill.; son, Charles C. Howell of Va.; daughter, Mitzi Lynne of Quincy, Ill.; four grandchildren, Darin Howell of Quincy, Ill., Kimberly Roth of Germany, Jennifer Dawn Howell of Va., and Emily Grace Howell of Va.; a great-grandson, Ben Colin of Germany; sister, Linda Durst of Canton, Mo.; two sisters-in-law, Marcia Howell of Ala., and Ilene Howell of Iowa.; brother and sisters-in-law, Bud and Nancy Mason of Quincy, Ill., David Mason of Quincy, Ill., Marilyn and Dwayne Kennedy of Liberty, Ill., David and Conda Denton of Fowler, Ill., and Joe Mason of Liberty, Ill.; special cousin, Katie and Irv Tharp of Keithsburg, Ill.; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; five brothers, Ronnie Howell, Jerry Howell, David Howell, Donnie Hardy, Bob (Deloris) Hardy; four sisters, Dorothy Gilker, Doris Whittaker, Shirley Dye, Marilyn Hardy; nephew, Danny Mason; sister-in-law, Louann Mason; brother-in-law, Dennis Durst; and a sister and brother-in-law, Shelba and George Kestner. Graveside funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the Oquawka Cemetery in Oquawka, Ill. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, at Arnold's Funeral Home in Canton, Mo. Memorials may be made to the Howell family or the donor's choice. Pallbearers are Tony Dye, Jason Durst, Dennis Durst, Greg Mason, Tim Mason and Darin Howell. Honorary Pallbearers are Bud Mason, David Mason and David Denton. Online condolences may be left at arnoldsfuneralhome.net and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020