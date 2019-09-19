|
Ralph Eugene Hatcher, 70, affectionately called "Doc" by his family and friends, passed away Monday, Sept. 16, 2019. A native of Springfield, Ill., Ralph was a senior company medic in Vietnam in the 101st Airborne Division before attending Blackburn College and DePauw University, graduating with high honors. He married his "red-headed girl next door," Sue Lex, in 1976. Ralph completed his medical studies at SIU School of Medicine in 1980 and started his own rural general practice in Ursa, Ill., in 1983. Ralph and his family moved to Indianapolis in 1995, where he settled into to his career of emergency medicine. He served as director of Boone County EMS through Witham Health Services until 2010. In 1997, he joined the Butler University faculty as an adjunct professor of anatomy and pathophysiology. Ralph was known by his peers for his love of aviation and of German sport cars. He had a passion for his religion and for history and politics, and would discuss these topics at great length with anyone who would listen. He loved music, most notably the Beatles and Beethoven. He read with fervor and was an avid teacher until the day he died. He was a charter member of his church, Eastside Community Baptist Church, and could be found there every Sunday teaching Bible studies and religious history. Ralph received a heart transplant in 1998, and we, his family, hold his donor family (names withheld) close to our hearts at this time. Ralph was a son to Ralph Leroy and Anna Mae Hatcher. He was preceded in death by his brother, Ronald Hatcher. Survivors include his loving wife of 43 years, Sue (nee Lex); sons, Wesley (Camille) and Thomas; daughters, Catherine (Adam) and Colleen (Justin); grandchildren, Tyler, Patrick, Juliette, Leo, Teagan, William, Genevieve, Annemarie, Hannah, Tatum, Rafe, Dominic, Eve and Penelope; brothers, Randall, Rex, Roger and Ragan; sister, Lisa; and many nieces and nephews. Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21. Interment will be Monday, Sept. 23, at Camp Butler National Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday at Flanner Buchanan-Oaklawn Memorial Gardens, 9700 Allisonville Road, Fishers, Ind. Memorial donations may be made to Eastside Community Baptist Church, 438 Wallace Ave., Indianapolis, IN 46201. Condolences may be expressed online at flannerbuchanan.com. and whig.com.
