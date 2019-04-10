QUINCY -- Ralph LaVerne Lummer, 81, of Quincy, died Sunday, April 7, 2019, at Blessing Hospital. He was born Nov. 17, 1937, to Arthur A. and Eva L. (Berkenbile) Lummer in Quincy Ralph attended Jacksonville School for the Blind. He had also attended Emmanuel Church of the Nazarene. Ralph was a very active member of the Quincy District Association of the Blind for many years. He enjoyed attending the yearly Social Club for the Blind Gathering in Peoria to play bingo and bid on auction items such as radios, CDs and cassettes. Ralph was a constant radio listener. He regularly listened on Saturday mornings to the "Buying, Selling and Trading Show" and faithfully tuned in to cheer on his St. Louis Cardinals. He delighted in listening to music for his own enjoyment. Ralph played his harmonica for many birthday celebrations, Christmas shows and talent shows at Transitions of Western Illinois. He adored visiting with his family and never missed a holiday or picnic get-together with them. He also enjoyed his collection of key chains and always had one in his hands. Ralph is survived by his siblings, Lois (Bill) Bryan, Frances Meyers and Loren (Nancy) Lummer, all of Quincy, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Catherine Bence, Arthur Lummer, Doris Finley and Janet Plowman. SERVICES: 1 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. Burial will be in Greenmount Cemetery. VISITATION: Noon to 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. MEMORIALS: Garden Grove Activities Fund or Emmanuel Church of the Nazarene. ARRANGEMENTS: Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. WEBSITE: dukerandhaugh.com. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary