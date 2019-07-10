QUINCY -- Randal J. Brinkman, 65, of Quincy, passed away at 12:07 p.m. Sunday, July 7, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with cancer. Randal was born April 2, 1954, in Quincy, Ill., a son of Leroy and Virginia Stahl Brinkman. He married Sandra "Sandy" Terstriep on Sept. 6, 1975, in St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Quincy. She survives. Randal was a 1972 graduate of Payson-Seymour High School. He had also attended Robert Morris College in Carthage, Ill. Randal had worked as a machinist at Titan Wheel for over 25 years. He was an avid sports fan, and his favorite teams were the Fighting Illini, the Minnesota Vikings, and the St. Louis Cardinals. In his free time Randal enjoyed camping, swimming, deer and quail hunting, and attending his grandchildren's sporting events. In addition to his wife, survivors include three children: Kimberly (Ryan) Sparks of Payson, Ill.; Craig (Nicole) Brinkman of Maywood, Mo.; and Amy Brinkman of Springfield, Ill.; five grandchildren: Logan, Devin, and Nolan Sparks; Emma Brinkman; and Milania Jones; his parents, Leroy and Virginia Brinkman; 14 brothers and sisters: Stan (Joan) Brinkman of Payson, Ill.; Steve (Linda) Brinkman of Troy, Mich.; Marlene Graham of Quincy; Rodney (Amy Willer) Brinkman of Payson, Ill.; Leann Behymer of Hannibal, Mo.; Cherlyn (Randy) Davis of Maywood, Mo.; Charlene Brinkman of Quincy; Kristy (Mark) Jeffers of Barry, Ill.; Kathy Finley of Quincy; Brint (Rhonda) Brinkman of Union City, Mich.; Bruce (Rita) Brinkman of Valmeyer, Ill.; Rebecca (Steve) Conrad of Payson, Ill.; Butch (Rhonda) Brinkman of Payson, Ill.; and Linn (Jim) Dingerson of Payson, Ill.; mother-in-law, Rita Terstriep; two brothers-in-law, Steve (Julie) Terstriep, and Ed (Lori) Terstriep; sister-in-law, Janice (Kevin) Schuckman; and numerous nieces and nephews. Randal was preceded in death by his nephew, Alan Lewton; his father-in-law, Russell Terstriep; three brothers-in-law: Terry Graham, Bill Behymer, and Charlie Finley; a great niece Taigen Finley; and a great nephew, Bentley Finley. Services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 12, 2019, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, with Father Tom Donovan officiating with a prayer service at 9:30 a.m. at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Quincy, Ill. Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church. Memorials may be directed to Blessing Foundation Cancer Center. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from July 10 to July 12, 2019