Randall D. Black, 80, of Quincy, died at 7:11 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, at Blessing Hospital. Randall was born April 14, 1938, in Marcelline, to Dwayne and Margaret Allensworth Black. He married Erma Mae Moore on April 15, 1961, at Elm Grove Church near La Prairie. She survives. He graduated from Quincy Senior High School. Randall worked in sales before opening his own trenching business, working on farms throughout Schuyler and Hancock counties. Randall was a member of Union United Methodist Church. He loved to raise bird dogs, and was an avid hunter and fisherman. In addition to his, wife, Mae, survivors include three children, Lori Hoffman (Michael) Fulfer of Bloomington, Lynda Tyree Black of Mill Valley, Calif., and Randy D. Black of Quincy; eight grandchildren, Megan and Sam Hoffman of Bloomington, Nicholas and Julian Farr of Mill Valley, and Thomas, Carrie, Nicki and Hayden Fulfer of Bloomington; a brother, Roy (Cassie) Black of Palmyra, Mo. Randall was preceded in death by his parents. SERVICES: 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 12, at Union United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Carol Stufflebeam conducting. Burial will be in Hersman Cemetery, Hersman. VISITATION: Noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the church. MEMORIALS: Sunset Home or Chaddock Children's Foundation. ARRANGEMENTS: Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors. WEBSITE: hansenspear.com Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.