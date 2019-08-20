|
Randall "Randy" Martin Bronestine, age 51, left on the highway to Heaven on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, in Blessing Hospital. Randy was born on Dec. 18, 1967, in Rantoul, Ill., on Chanute Air Force Base, the son of Verne R. and Betty C. (Klauser) Bronestine. He married Linda D. (Gray) Virden in 1990 in LaGrange. She preceded him in death on May 25, 2015. Randy graduated from Highland High School in 1986. He most recently worked at the Walmart photo lab, a job he truly loved. He had also worked at Goerlich Roofing and Pizza Hut. He was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church. Randy loved fishing, hunting, painting, ceramic and especially loved painting yard crafts. Randy adored his grandkids. He is survived by his parents, Verne and Betty of Quincy; three stepchildren: Jennifer (Greg) Stucka of Springfield, Ill., Gabrielle (Ordello) Tasco of Quincy and Robert Virden of Quincy; a sister: Michelle (Randy) Gengenbacher of Quincy; and brother, Steve Bronestine of Imperial, Mo.; grandchildren: Dillonn, Gavin and Cheyenne, Olivia, Owen, Serena, Destiny and Kaiden; nieces: Bailey, Aryiel and Sailor Gengenbacher; and many aunts, uncles and cousins also survive. Randy was preceded in death by his wife Linda, grandson Corbin, his grandparents Alvin and Irene Klauser and Eddie and Margaret Bronestine. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. in St. Anthony Catholic Church, by Rev. Tom Donovan. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday morning from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at St. Anthony Catholic Church. Memorials can be made to The LaGrange Community Youth Center and St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church. The Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Aug. 20 to Aug. 22, 2019