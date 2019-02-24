Raola E. Smith died at 10:44 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, at her home. She was born July 22, 1933, to Vernon E. Hapke and Linda Coggeshall Hapke of Clayton. I was raised in Pea Ridge on the family farm. During the years I attended Poe Grade School, Clayton High School and Gem City Business College. I was married in 1950 and blessed with a son, Stephen G. Smith, who was born in 1951 and died in 2003, and life went on as it had to. I have been a farmer, mother, mapmaker, painter, roofer, bread maker, candy maker, seamstress (the only thing that I seem to have had patience with), and have many good and wonderful friends. I have been blessed with three wonderful grandchildren, Shawn, Shannon and Sam. I have three great-grandchildren, Treyson, Owen and Logan. We lost Shawn Jr. I was also blessed with an amazing daughter-in-law Linda K. Smith. Linda was like a daughter to me. We lost her a couple of months ago. Marcia and I met at Artcraft, making maps and have been friends forever. I met Al Hedden in January 1979. He was my best friend and grandfather to my grandchildren until he died in 2004. I have been Martha's other mom for a long time, and she is a wonderful daughter. My good and caring friend Carrie has always been there for me to help and console me in all my times of need. I am survived by my brother, Henry, and his wife, Ruby, and was preceded in death by my brother, Vernon Jr. My sister Linda is long gone, but she was my best friend, and now I have been blessed with my nieces Andrea and Maia as my best friends and more! Just be happy, though I have been recalled as in "Return to Sender," my body finally gets to go to the University of St. Louis for Scientific Research, and they will wonder where all the pins came from! Tony, Sheila and families have always been the best neighbors and friends anyone could wish for, bless them all! Greg and Cheryl Whittland and families are, too, the best friends and neighbors anyone could wish for. Get together and enjoy your lives -- all are too short! SERVICES: There will be no services. ARRANGEMENTS: Hansen-Spear Funeral Home. WEBSITE: hansenspear.com Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary