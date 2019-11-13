|
QUINCY -- Raul Bover, 84, of Quincy, went to be with the Lord at 1:35 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. Raul was born Sept. 6, 1935, in Havana, Cuba, a son of Jose and Rosario Rodriguez Bover. He married Elvira Freire on Feb. 8, 1958, in Havana, Cuba. She survives. Raul and Elvira came to the United States from Cuba in 1961. Initially, the family lived in Miami, but they eventually settled in Quincy. Raul was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather, and he worked hard his entire life to provide a nice life for his family. Raul had been employed by Hilbing Auto Body for more than 40 years. Raul enjoyed baseball. While he was an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals, he always maintained that he "just wanted to see a good game." In addition to his wife, survivors include four children, Paul Bover of Champaign, Ill., Raquel (Rich) Karpinski of Roselle, Ill., Elena Lock and Rose Bover both of Quincy; five grandchildren, Emily Karpinski of Austin Tex., Allison Karpinski of Roselle, Ill., Katie (Jason) Lewis of Hannibal, Mo., Joshua (Chrissy) Lock of Bowen, Ill., and Lydia Lock of Quincy; three great-grandchildren, Arianna Lock, Saul Lock, and Zelda Lewis; two step great-grandchildren, Daniel and Ashton Miller; his sister, Alicia Valdez of Miami, Fla.; numerous nieces and nephews; and a close family friend, Stephan Miller of Champaign, Ill. Raul was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers. Services will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home with Pastor Brian Meado officiating. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home. Memorials to or Parkinson's Foundation. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2019