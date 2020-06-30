|
|
Ray M. Thompson, 84, of Quincy died June 27, 2020, peacefully at home in the presence of his family. Ray was born Sept. 9, 1935, in Quincy, the son of Edith and Ray C. Thompson. Ray married Barbara Ann Koch, the love of his life, on May 4, 1957, at St. Peters Catholic Church in Quincy. They were happily married for over 60 years. Ray was employed by Central Illinois Public Service (CIPS), now Ameren, for nearly 40 years. After serving in the United States Army, he began working as a substation electrician and advanced throughout his career retiring in 1996 as the Manager of Industrial Services and Economic Development. He was a registered professional engineer. After retiring, he continued consulting part-time several more years. He and Barbara loved to dance and were active in dance club. Another passion they enjoyed was travelling, both nationally and internationally. Ray also enjoyed swimming, boating, fishing, antiquing, and gardening. It was rare when Ray did not have a project he was working on, or was interested in doing. Outside of work, he spent much of his time participating, and often leading extra-curricular activities such as scouting, band, and sports for his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Education and development of his family were a high priority. Most of all, he enjoyed his life with Barbara. He was a member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. He was preceded in death by his wife Barbara; his parents, Edith and Ray C. Thompson; sister, Dorothy Kloker, and one grandson, Tobie Thompson. He is survived by five children: Theresa Wells (Gene) of Florence, S.C.; Michael Thompson (Melania) of O'Fallon; Jean Shuler (Jack) of Columbia; Lynn Dineen (Steve) of Little Rock, Ark.; and James Thompson (Michelle) of Quincy; 14 grandchildren: Holly North (Matthew); Paul Wells (Maria); Corrine Thompson; Janna Bona (Christopher); Gwynne Killen (Damien); Samantha Shuler; Monica Shuler; Allison Shuler; Kyle Dineen (Autumn Wilder); Sean Dineen (Keedy Harrison); Brett Dineen; Zachary Thompson; Chad Thompson; Mandy Thompson; and seven great-grandchildren: Stella North; Elliot North; Thomas Wells; Henry Wells; Liam Bona; Rylin Killen; and Rainey Killen. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church. The mass will also be streamed on the St. Anthony of Padua Facebook page. Interment in Calvary Cemetery with military rites conducted by the American Legion Post No. 37 and the U.S. Army Honors Detail. Visitation will be held on Wednesday evening from 4 to 7 p.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church. Memorials may be made to St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church or to the Illinois State Knights of Columbus Newman Apostolate Fund. The Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from June 30 to July 2, 2020