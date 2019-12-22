|
|
Ray V. Likes, 93, of Quincy, died at 12:04 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Good Samaritan Home. Ray was born May 17, 1926, in Barry, Ill., the son of Leo V. and Racheal Parrick Likes. At age 17, and with his father's approval, Ray enlisted in the U.S. Navy, where he proudly served as part of the Amphibious forces in the Pacific Theater and the liberation of the Philippines during World War II. After returning from the war, Ray pursued an interest in jewelry design and watch repair. He opened the Likes Brothers Jewelry Store along with his older brother Lyndell in Barry. In 1953, Ray moved to Quincy with his wife, Rachal, and their newborn son Roger, to open Ray Jewelers on Maine in downtown Quincy, which he owned and operated for over 35 years until his retirement. Ray was known as "Mr. Fix-it" in many circles. He used to say, "If it has wheels and a motor, I can make it run!" Ray was also a car "nut," and he always had the cleanest and sharpest cars in town over the years! He also enjoyed fishing for walleye at the dam in his younger years, and enjoyed even more frying his catch with family and friends along with a jug of draft beer! But his real passion was taking care of his "acreage" on State Street with his prize possession, a 1986 John Deere tractor! Ray was a longtime member of the Valley of Quincy Scottish Rite and the Herman Masonic Lodge 39 A.F. & A.M. He was also a dedicated, longtime supporter of downtown Quincy, and he was part of the Downtown Quincy Business Association. Survivors include his son, Roger D. (Karen) Likes of Hannibal, Mo.; a stepson, Carl (Pat) Tortorige of Quincy; a granddaughter, Dawn (Scott) Likes Jones of Winter Park, Fla.; a sister, Delina Likes Wheelan of Barry; three stepgrandchildren, Travis, Carson and Annette Tortoige; two great-grandchildren; two stepgreat-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Ray was preceded in death by a son, Douglas Ray Likes; his first wife Rachal Redman Likes; his parents; three brothers Lyndell, Hale and Marvin Likes; two nephews, Tom Likes and Patrick Wheelan; and his second wife, Mary Ann Carr Likes. No services will be held at this time; however, a small family gathering will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Herman Masonic Lodge 39 A.F. & A.M. or to the District. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Dec. 22 to Dec. 24, 2019