Raymond Frederick Rosenkoetter Jr., 74, of Quincy, died Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born Nov. 21, 1944, in Detroit to Raymond and Virginia Koyer Rosenkoetter. He married Bonnie Sakatch on June 20, 1964, in Detroit. She survives. They were members of Blessed Sacrament in Quincy and renewed these vows at the church in 1994. She survives. Ray loved spending time with his family, friends and dog, Mr. B. He also enjoyed restoring his 1954 Chevy truck, tinkering in the garage, listening to oldies, and going to car shows and swap meets. He looked forward to having lunch with his friends on Fridays at Haymakers. His favorite shows were "Gold Rush" and all car restoration TV shows. He enjoyed spending Saturday evenings in the garage, listening to the Dick Bartley radio show and having a couple of refreshments. Ray was a fan of all Detroit teams and was only interested if they were playing. Ray worked at Titan Wheel for 17 years and retired in 2007. In addition to his wife, survivors include three children, Elizabeth (Marty) Pyse of Palmyra, Mo., Raymond Rosenkoetter III of Quincy and Edward (Patti) Rosenkoetter of Seattle; four grandchildren, Eugene Rosenkoetter of O'Fallon, Mo., Kristie (Marcus) Crider of Quincy, Raymond Rosenkoetter of Quincy and Tyler Rosenkoetter of Quincy; a brother, Roger Rosenkoetter (Kathi) of Quincy; a sister, Janice Sanchez of Detroit; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Judy Leffew and Lilian Stewart; a nephew, Joshua Scott; and a mother-in-law, Elizabeth Sakatch. SERVICES: They will be at a later date. MEMORIALS: Medcure and/or the family.