Raymond J. "Jack" Wennier II, 74, passed away Dec. 5, 2019, in Guatemala. Services were held at Las Flores Catholic Church in Guatemala City, Guatemala, on Dec. 6, 2019, with a mass celebrated by Fr. Alvaro Mejia, the same priest who gave Jack the last rites. Jack was born in Quincy, Ill., to Raymond J. Wennier Sr. and Alberta Mae Bond, both of Quincy, Ill. Jack attended St. Mary's grade school and Christian Brothers High School, graduating with the class of 1962. Following high school, Jack joined the Christian Brothers and after several different teaching assignments he volunteered for an assignment that took him to Guatemala, where he resumed his teaching vocation. While there, he met Carmen Maldonado, also a teacher. He later resigned from the Brothers and together he and Carmen opened their own school in Guatemala City using the best teaching principles practiced in the United States and in Guatemala. Jack was honored by the Metro Family of ex alumni, teachers, parents and friends of Cokgio Metropolitano, the school he and Carmen founded in 1979. For 13 years Jack wrote weekly articles for the Guatemala City newspaper on educational themes. He was decorated by the Government of Guatemala with the highest civil decoration known as the Order del Quetzal, because of his efforts and contributions that improved the educational system of the country. The Guatemala City Council also accorded Jack the Jose Rolz Bennet Award given to outstanding educators. For 13 years Jack wrote a weekly article (638 of them) on educational themes that appeared in the Guatemala newspaper. Jack is survived by his wife Carmen; his son, Raymond; his daughter-in-law, Sonia; and grandchildren, Lourdes and Matias. To his Quincy classmates and friends, Jack now rests in Peace. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019