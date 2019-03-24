Raymond L. Meckes, of 916 N. 36th, died at 1:08 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his family. He was born Jan. 27, 1932, to Lewis and Alice Smith Meckes in Quincy. He married Carolyn J. Riddle on Nov. 27, 1954, at St. Rose of Lima Church. She died Jan. 10, 2014. Raymond served in the U.S. Navy for four years, stationed in San Diego and played on the ship's basketball and baseball teams. When he returned to Quincy, he worked for 12 years at Quincy Beef and Veal and the United States Postal Service for 43 years. He enjoyed talking about sports with people who came by every morning to pick up business mail. He was an accomplished gardener and was particularly proud of his tomatoes, which he supplied to neighbors, friends and family. He stayed active, bowling in a league for over 50 years, playing golf and walking his dog daily at Moorman Park. Raymond was a member of the APWU, Knights of Columbus, Mart Heinen Club, American Legion and St. Francis Parish, where he served at funeral Masses and delivered food from the food pantry. He also was a Meals on Wheels volunteer. Family was by far the most important aspect of Raymond's life. He loved his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and enjoyed watching and hearing about their activities. Survivors include sons Steve (Cathy) Meckes of Quincy and Tim (Paula) Meckes of Danville, Ky.; a daughter, Susan (Chad) Gooding of Boerne, Texas; 13 grandchildren, Emily (John) Hawkinson; Will (Catherine) Meckes, Mary Alice (Scott Berry) Meckes, Sara (Hugh) Freeze, Ashley (Dave) Houghton, Ryan (Lizzie Hines) Long, Amber (Adam) Kohl, Samantha, Chase and Chloe Gooding, Alex (Michael Heckert) Meckes, and Maddie and Max Meckes; eight great-grandchildren, Henry Freeze, Jack Houghton, Jayce and Wesley Long, Caroline Kohl, Frances and Carl Hawkinson and Margaret Meckes; three sisters, Shirley Bornman, Mary Ann Gelfand and Pat Meckes; a sister-in law, Ann Meckes, a brother-in-law, Wayne Riddle; and his friend of over 40 years, the Rev. James Wheeler. In addition to his wife Carolyn, he was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Dr. Richard Meckes; and his brothers-in-law, Russell Bornman and David Gelfand. SERVICES: 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 26, at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home, and at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Francis Solanus Catholic Church. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. VISITATION: 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 25, at the funeral home. MEMORIALS: Quincy Notre Dame, St. Francis Church, Samantha Otte Youth Opportunity Fund or Quincy Humane Society. ARRANGEMENTS: Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. WEBSITE: dukerandhaugh.com Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 24 to Mar. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary