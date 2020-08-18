Home

Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home
21 Riviera Boulevard
Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403
(928)855-4949
Raymond R.P. Nieders


1938 - 2020
LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. -- Raymond "Ray" Richard Patrick Nieders, of Lake Havasu City, Ariz., passed away on July 28, 2020.

He was born in Quincy, Ill., on June 4, 1938, to parents, Leonard and Selma Nieders. He was 82 years of age.

Growing up in Illinois, Ray was one of eight children in his family. On Jan. 17, 1964, Ray married the love of his life, Ginger, in Milan, Ill. In 1976, Ray and Ginger decided to pack up their family and head out west and settled in the small town of Lake Havasu City, Ariz., where Ray and Ginger have resided ever since.

Ray loved to fix things and was a carpenter by trade. His favorite job was transporting actual houses. He retired from Acoma Van and Storage in 1992. He enjoyed watching western movies, Christmas lights, and was a great baker. These were just a few things on a long list of what he enjoyed throughout his life. Ray was a Christian and attended Lake Havasu Baptist Church.

Ray was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, great-great-grandfather and friend to all and had an infectious and happy smile.

Ray is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Ginger; sons, John (Pam) Nieders and Ricky (Teresa) Davis; daughters, Vanessa (Jim) Liesen, Melissa Nieders, Mariea (George) Northam, Teresa (John) Terry, and Lori (Jeff) Green; brothers, Carl (JMarie) Nieders, Chester (Connie) Nieders, and Paul (Teresa) Nieders; sisters, Pat (Lowell) Adair and Betty Circle; 17 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Selma Nieders; and sisters, Marilyn Mathis and Joyce Saunders.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Lake Havasu Baptist Missionary Fund and Arizona's Children Association.

Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home.

Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at lietz-frazefuneralhome.com.

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Aug. 18 to Aug. 20, 2020
