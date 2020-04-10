|
|
Reba Nell Hagen, 60, of Maywood, passed away at 10:51 a.m. Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill. Reba was born Oct. 31, 1959, in Rome, Ga., to Warren and Estelle Hall Sills. She married Mike Hagen on Sept. 22, 1989, in Pittsfield, Ill. He survives. Reba was previously employed at Pillsbury in Hannibal, Mo., but most enjoyed being a homemaker. Reba took pleasure in gardening, and especially liked to plant tomatoes and strawberries. A talented cook, Reba specialized in "Southern style" cooking, with her biscuits and gravy and other comfort foods being family favorites. Her home state of Georgia, romance novels and "oldies" music were a few of Reba's favorites. Most of all, she simply cherished the times she shared with her friends and family. Reba was a Christian by faith. Survivors include two children, Crystle Dougherty (Alex) of Taylor, Mo., and Jessica Hagen of Quincy; four grandchildren, Tyler Dougherty, Matthew Dougherty, Aspen Dougherty and James Dougherty; two sisters, Barb Sills of Summerville, Ga., and Linda Weems of St. Louis; and many nieces and nephews. Reba was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Edward Sills; and one sister, Carolyn Triplett. A private graveside service will take place in Greenmount Cemetery in Quincy, with the Rev. Steve Disseler officiating. A public life celebration service remembering Reba will be at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Quincy Humane Society. O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home of Quincy is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made and a video tribute may be viewed at ODonnellCookson.com. Condolences also may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020