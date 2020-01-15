Herald-Whig Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
823 Broadway
Quincy, IL 62301
(217) 222-1011
Resources
More Obituaries for Rebecca Reich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rebecca J. Reich

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rebecca J. Reich Obituary
QUINCY -- Rebecca Jane Reich, 60, of Quincy, died on Friday, Jan. 11, 2020, at her home.

She was born on Oct. 23, 1959, in Water Valley, Miss., a daughter of Robert and Lola Frances (Morris) Baker. She married Bill K. Reich on Aug. 30, 1986. He survives.

She enjoyed the opportunity to travel and loved her children.

She is survived by her husband; children, Jarid Burns, Amanda Whittaker and Joseph Burns all of Mo.; five grandchildren; and siblings, Eddie Morris, Lisa Kuhn and Lynn Jones. Nieces and nephews also survive.

Rebecca was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents.

Cremation rites will be accorded.

Arrangements are in the care of Duker and Haugh Funeral Home.

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Jan. 15 to Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rebecca's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
Download Now