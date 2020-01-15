|
|
QUINCY -- Rebecca Jane Reich, 60, of Quincy, died on Friday, Jan. 11, 2020, at her home. She was born on Oct. 23, 1959, in Water Valley, Miss., a daughter of Robert and Lola Frances (Morris) Baker. She married Bill K. Reich on Aug. 30, 1986. He survives. She enjoyed the opportunity to travel and loved her children. She is survived by her husband; children, Jarid Burns, Amanda Whittaker and Joseph Burns all of Mo.; five grandchildren; and siblings, Eddie Morris, Lisa Kuhn and Lynn Jones. Nieces and nephews also survive. Rebecca was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents. Cremation rites will be accorded. Arrangements are in the care of Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Jan. 15 to Jan. 17, 2020