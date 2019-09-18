Home

Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home
1435 State Street
Quincy, IL 62301
(217) 222-3662
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home
Reene Michelle Harris


1949 - 2019
Reene Michelle Harris Obituary
Reene Michelle Harris, 70, of Quincy, passed away at 11:36 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at Good Samaritan Home.

Born March 31, 1949, in Fort Campbell, Ky., Michelle was the daughter of Richard G. and Breta M. Robertson Cook. She married Lanny Daugherty.

Michelle enjoyed gardening, garage sales, crafting and playing golf. She achieved a hole in one at the Knights of Columbus. She loved her cats, and her family was most precious to her, especially being a grandma to Jazzy.

At the age of 41, Michelle put herself through nursing school. She was employed as an L.P.N. at Good Samaritan Home for 17 years until her retirement.

Survivors include her mother, Breta Cook of Quincy; her daughter, Heather Harris of Quincy; two sons, Tim Harris and Darren Schnelle, both of Quincy; four grandchildren, Jazmin Harris, Armand Brown, Trinity Schnelle and Kameron Schnelle; one great-granddaughter, Emersyn Schnelle; two brothers, Michael Cook (Mary) and Mark Cook (Sarah), both of Quincy; and many loving nieces and nephews.

Michelle was preceded in death by her father, Richard Cook.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home with Pastor Josh Vahle officiating. Burial will be in Greenmount Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Memorials can be made to of Quincy.

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Sept. 18 to Sept. 20, 2019
