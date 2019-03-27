Reggie L. "Thunder" Coleman, of Quincy, died at 10:49 p.m. Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Blessing Hospital. Reggie was born Jan. 27 in Chicago, a son of Joseph and Mercedes White Coleman. He married Barbara Peacher Christy on April 15, 1990, in Quincy. She survives. Reggie loved to talk at an early age, and this led him to a lifelong career in broadcasting. Reggie grew up in Chicago, but he spent many summers in Mobile, Ala. While in the city, he attended Holy Angels Catholic School and De La Salle Institute of Chicago. After graduation, Reggie moved to Quincy, where he attended Quincy University and earned his bachelor's degree in political science and communications. Reggie was proud of having been educated at Catholic institutions from kindergarten through college. Reggie remained in Quincy to pursue his career in broadcasting, where he would meet his colleagues and friends, Jeff Dorsey, Dennis Oliver and Dave Norman. Reggie's uniquely deep voice was instantly recognizable by anyone, and it earned him the nickname, "Thunder." Reggie loved being around people, and he served on numerous local and statewide committees including John Wood Community College, Illinois Community College Trustees Association, Catholic Charities, Human Rights Commission, Teen Reach and Elks Lodge. Later in life, Reggie took a position as a substitute teacher at John Wood Community College, where he was known as "Dr. Coleman." Reggie's love of talk, combined with his love of political science, invariably led to many lengthy conversations anywhere he would go. In addition to his wife, Barb, Reggie is survived by his son, Reggie Jr. (Angi) and their three children; two daughters, Alex (Jon) Coleman, who are expecting a child in July, and Taylor Coleman, all of Quincy; brother, David (Aisha) Cathey of Montgomery, Ala. and their children; and a host of other relatives, family and close friends. Reggie was preceded in death by his parents. SERVICES: 10 a.m. Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home, with the Rev. Joseph Zimmerman O.F.M. and the Rev. Orville B. Jones officiating. There will be no burial. VISITATION: 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at the funeral home. MEMORIALS: To the family in care of Barb Christy-Coleman or the . ARRANGEMENTS: Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors. WEBSITE: hansenspear.com. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary