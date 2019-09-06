Home

Airsman-Hires Chapel - Griggsville
Route 107, Box 341
Griggsville, IL 62340
(217) 833-2321
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Airsman-Hires Chapel - Griggsville
Route 107, Box 341
Griggsville, IL 62340
View Map
Funeral
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
3:00 PM
Airsman-Hires Chapel - Griggsville
Route 107, Box 341
Griggsville, IL 62340
View Map
Relna Bernadine Shaw

Relna Bernadine Shaw Obituary
Relna Bernadine Shaw, 91, of Griggsville, passed away Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 4, 2019, in Quincy.

She was born Sept. 9, 1927, in Detroit, the daughter of the late Bert and Edith Blanche Blacketter Main. She married James Robert Shaw on June 5, 1948, in Pittsfield, and he preceded her in death Sept. 5, 2007.

Bernadine attended Pittsfield schools. She worked for Brown Shoe factory in Pittsfield, Capital Records in Jacksonville and Trio Manufacturing in Griggsville until her retirement.

She was a member of Griggsville Christian Church for 60 years. She was an amazing cook and loved caring for her family, always putting their needs before her own.

Survivors include her daughter, Sheila (Bob) Moran of Jacksonville; granddaughter, Bethany Howard of Griggsville; grandson, Eric Moran (Brittany Kruger) of Murrayville; great-granddaughter, Brinley Kruger; sister-in-law, Mary Ann Haney of Pittsfield; many nieces and nephews; and granddog, Scout.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Jenny Vinyard; and four brothers, Eugene Main, Lyndle Main, Leland Main and Bill Main (surviving wife Aline of Louisiana).

A funeral service will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, at Airsman-Hires Funeral Chapel in Griggsville. Burial will be in Griggsville Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at the funeral chapel.

Memorial contributions can be made to Tails, Scales, and Feathers Animal Rescue in Pittsfield, PAWS in Jacksonville, Griggsville Christian Church or Blessing Hospitality House.

Condolences may be expressed online at airsman-hires.com or whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Sept. 6 to Sept. 8, 2019
