Service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ Lutheran Church
Rena Belle Howard


1941 - 2019
Rena Belle Howard Obituary
Rena Belle Howard, 78, of Quincy, died at 10:55 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at Timber Point Healthcare Center in Camp Point.

Rena was born Jan. 29, 1941, in Hannibal, Mo., a daughter of John and Josephine Harris Miller. She was a graduate of Hannibal High School. For a time she worked at Standard Printing in Hannibal. Rena worked more than 19 years at Gardner Denver. In 2013 she retired from Knapheide Manufacturing Co.

Rena was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Quincy. She was an avid bingo player, enjoyed watching the St. Louis Cardinals and playing with the dog, Brownie.

Survivors include her longtime companion, Harold. L. Howard of Quincy; three children, Michelle "Shelly" (Doug) Crane of Quincy, and Jeffery Crim and Michael (Janet) Crim, both of Sherwood, Ark.; two stepchildren, Danny Howard of LaGrange, Mo., and Brenda (Michael) Johnson of Quincy; five grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Kathy (Darrell) Price of Jacksonville, Ill., and Dee Obr of Phoenix, Ariz.; and several nieces and nephews.

Rena was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter-in-law, Sheila Crim; and a nephew, Steve Price.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19, at Christ Lutheran Church. Family and close friends are invited to Quincy Memorial Park for the interment.

There will be no visitation.

Memorials can be made to Christ Lutheran Church or to the family in care of Michelle Crane (for donation to various charities Rena supported.)

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Aug. 15 to Aug. 17, 2019
