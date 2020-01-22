Home

Revé Marie Butler

Revé Marie Butler Obituary
Revé Marie Butler, 69, passed peacefully on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020.

She was born Sept. 20, 1950, to parents Lorenzo A. Gnuse and Enna Marie Spicknall Gnuse of Lewistown, Mo.

Visitation will be at 9 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at Church of the Resurrection West, 24000 West Valley Parkway, Olathe, Kan., with a memorial service at 10:30 a.m. Inurnment service will be at Church of the Resurrection Leawood, 13720 Roe Ave., Leawood, Kan.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the or your favorite pet shelter.

Condolences may be expressed with a full obituary at porterfuneralhome.com.

Condolences also may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Jan. 22 to Jan. 24, 2020
