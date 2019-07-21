Rhonda Jo Buckwalter Dodd, 65, of Palmyra, passed away at 9:55 p.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill. Services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, at First Baptist Church in Palmyra. Pastor Paul Reese will officiate. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Palmyra. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 22, at Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel in Palmyra. Rhonda was born Dec. 5, 1953, in Hannibal, to Norman and Jean Pugh Buckwalter. She married Robert (Bobby) Dodd on Nov. 30, 1991, in Palmyra. He survives. Other survivors include daughters, Erika Higgins, Whitney (Jeremy) Wilson, Audra (Tim) Bross and Candi (Joe) Kowalski; son, Robbie Dodd; grandchildren, Haley and Paige Higgins, Skyelar Dodd, Reese and Mason Kowalski, Owen and Clara Bross; great-grandaughter, Piper Higgins; her mother, Jean Buckwalter; siblings Marcia (Robert) Fohey, Rod (Melissa) Buckwalter, Chad (Holly) Buckwalter, Kirk (Karen) Buckwalter; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her "Daddy" Norman Buckwalter. Rhonda was a 1971 Palmyra High School graduate. She lived in San Diego and worked as a doctor's assistant and in Cape Girardeau, Mo., where she worked as a dental assistant. She eventually made her home in Palmyra, where she worked at City Hall for 33 years, serving as city clerk for 13 of those years. She also enjoyed selling real estate in her spare time. Rhonda was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, but above all she loved her Savior, Jesus Christ. Rhonda enjoyed golfing, gardening and traveling. She served in the American Legion Auxiliary, PACB and various boards at Palmyra First Baptist Church, where she was a member. Pallbearers will be Jim Lowe, Darryl Comstock, Billy Morris, Bob Ravenscraft, Joe Schaffer and Rick Hoenes. Memorial contributions may be made to Palmyra First Baptist Church and Palmyra Legion Auxiliary Scholarship Fund. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from July 21 to July 23, 2019