Richard A. Epping, age 86, of Payson, died on Friday, June 21, 2019, at the Illinois Veterans Home. He was born Dec. 11, 1932, in Quincy, the son of Arthur and Grace (Reddick) Epping. Richard married Phyllis J. Shaw on Oct. 3, 1954, in Quincy. She preceded him in death on Feb. 10, 2016. Richard was a machinist for many local companies. He served in the U.S. Army National Guard Reserves. In his younger years, he liked to hunt, fish and spend time outdoors. He also bowled for many years. He is survived by his children: Rick (Lisa) Epping of Fowler; Ron (Therese) Epping of Quincy; Steve Epping of Payson; Terry (Tonya) Epping of Payson; Brinda Crumley of Quincy; Nancy Epping of New London, Mo.; Janie Epping of Maquoketa, Iowa; Christopher (Julie) Epping of Winters, Calif.; and Michael Epping of Payson. Twenty grandchildren and several great-grandchildren also survive. Richard was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; a son, Billy; a stepsister Marilyn Stice; two stepbrothers, Darrell Miller and Evert Miller. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 28, 2019, at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. Interment in Greenmount Cemetery with military honors. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday evening at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the Illinois Veterans Home Activities Fund. Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from June 25 to June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary