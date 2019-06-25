Herald-Whig Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
823 Broadway
Quincy, IL 62301
(217) 222-1011
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Duker and Haugh Funeral Home
823 Broadway
Quincy, IL
View Map
Service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Duker and Haugh Funeral Home
823 Broadway
Quincy, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Epping
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard A. Epping

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Richard A. Epping Obituary
Richard A. Epping, age 86, of Payson, died on Friday, June 21, 2019, at the Illinois Veterans Home. He was born Dec. 11, 1932, in Quincy, the son of Arthur and Grace (Reddick) Epping. Richard married Phyllis J. Shaw on Oct. 3, 1954, in Quincy. She preceded him in death on Feb. 10, 2016.

Richard was a machinist for many local companies. He served in the U.S. Army National Guard Reserves. In his younger years, he liked to hunt, fish and spend time outdoors. He also bowled for many years.

He is survived by his children: Rick (Lisa) Epping of Fowler; Ron (Therese) Epping of Quincy; Steve Epping of Payson; Terry (Tonya) Epping of Payson; Brinda Crumley of Quincy; Nancy Epping of New London, Mo.; Janie Epping of Maquoketa, Iowa; Christopher (Julie) Epping of Winters, Calif.; and Michael Epping of Payson. Twenty grandchildren and several great-grandchildren also survive.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; a son, Billy; a stepsister Marilyn Stice; two stepbrothers, Darrell Miller and Evert Miller.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 28, 2019, at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. Interment in Greenmount Cemetery with military honors. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday evening at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the Illinois Veterans Home Activities Fund. Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from June 25 to June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
Download Now