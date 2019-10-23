|
|
Richard A. Lies, 84, died on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, in Quincy. Dick was born on May 9, 1935 in Albert Lea, Minn. He lived most of his young life in Manitowoc, Wisc., and was an avid Green Bay Packer fan. He was a Marquette University graduate with a BA degree in business and marketing. Dick was a member of Delta Sigma Pi and also played on the university golf team. He was also a member of a curling team while living in Duluth, Minn. Dick married Mary Scholten on Aug. 25, 1956, at Holy Innocents Catholic Church in Manitowoc, Wisc., she survives. After moving to Quincy to be near a daughter they became members of St. Francis Catholic Church in Quincy. Mr. Lies worked for JCPenney for many years and then worked for US Bank. He was always an active member of his community. In Burlington, Iowa, he was president of the Chamber of Commerce, United Way and Young House for special needs children. He was a member of Kiwanis club. Dick enjoyed golf, playing the organ, piano and guitar. He had many creative and artistic talents. He also liked pontoon rides and fishing at their cottage. His happiest moments were spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren and "grand dogs". He is survived by four children: son, Richard and wife Carla of Clearwater, Fla.; daughter, Jane and Kevin O'Mahoney of Newtown, Conn.; son Robert and wife Lisa Lies of Key Largo and Harbor Hills, Fla.; daughter Katherine and Robert Harman of Fowler, Ill. Six grandchildren: Chris ( Kelly) Lies; Jenny (Zach) Chwatek; Sean (Emily) O'Mahoney; Caitlin O'Mahoney; Lauren and Lindsey Lies. In-Laws: Dr. John and Jane Crowe of Neenah Menasha, Wisc.; Bill Scholten of Sand Bay, Wisc.; Dick and Diane Rohrer of Manitowoc, Wisc. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive. Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Katherine Lies, a sister; Kathleen Rohrer and a sister- in-law; Marlene Scholten. A family service with a Mass will take place at St. Francis Catholic Church on Nov. 4, 2019. Christian burial will take place at a later date at the family burial plot in Manitowoc Wisconsin. Memorials may be made to the Pontifical North American College. The Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2019