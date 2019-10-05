|
|
Richard A. Paul, 102, of Quincy, passed away at 11:47 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at Good Samaritan Home. A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at Good Samaritan Home Chapel in Quincy, with Pastor Tony Metz officiating. A graveside service and burial with full military honors will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, in Sunset Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to Richard's life celebration at a visitation from 1 to 2 p.m. Oct. 23 at the chapel. He was born Oct. 23, 1916, in Hannibal, Mo., a son of James and Florence Paul. He married Esther Viola "Vi" Jewell on Christmas Eve 1943. She preceded him in death in 2008. Survivors include daughters, Julie Charapata of Lomira, Wis., Esther Nabity of Independence, Ore., Janice Milligan of Christchurch, New Zealand, and Ellen Cooling of Omaha, Neb.; sons-in-laws, Curt Cooling, Don Charapata and John Milligan; grandchildren, Crystal, Karrie, Erik, Brad, Matthew, Paul, David and Denise; 11 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife, Esther Viola, Richard was preceded in death by his parents and his brother James Paul. Richard lived through amazing times in history. He graduated from Quincy High School in 1934 during the depths of the Depression. He enlisted in the Army Air Corps (what later became the Air Force) during World War II and became a B-24 pilot. He flew 36 bombing missions in the Pacific theater as part of the 13th Air Force. After returning to Quincy, he became a pharmacist through an apprentice program and worked for Brown Drug Co. for 42 years. He and his wife raised four daughters. He was a charter member of Sheridan Swim Club and often credited his health to constant exercise. He also served on the boards of Good Samaritan Home and Luther Memorial Church. He and Viola were active golfers, downhill skiers and travelers -- especially to Saskatchewan, where his in-laws lived. Memorial contributions may be made to the Great River Honor Flight. O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Oct. 5 to Oct. 7, 2019