QUINCY-- Richard Allen Ward, of Quincy, died on May 26, 2019, at Sunset Home. He was born on Oct. 27, 1932, at home, in the country outside of Rushville, Ill., the only child of Maurice and Nell (Lau) Ward. He married his high school sweetheart Vesta Joann Rebman on June 16, 1951, in Pleasant View, Ill. She survives. Richard went to a one room schoolhouse early on and graduated from Rushville High School in 1950. He also attended Gem City Business College for one year. He started his long retail career in 1952 at Klein Brothers Dept. Store in Jacksonville, Ill., and ended it in 1995 with TJ Maxx in St Louis. In between he worked for Mongomery Ward, Olympia Toys, United Model, Zayres, the Mirror in Quincy, Albert K and Sizes Unlimited. Bored in retirement, he then worked part time for 13 years at Payless Shoes in the Quincy Mall. Richard enjoyed taking walks, playing cards and watching basketball on TV and being with family. In addition to his wife, he is survived by 4 children. Stephen (Cindee) Ward of Milwaukee, Wis., Brenda (Brian) Nowicki of Dartmouth, Mass., Brian (Cheryl) Ward of Quincy and Vance (Susan) Ward of Huntley, Ill. Also 12 grandchildren. Michael (Rita) Ward of Germantown, Wis., Michelle (Paul) Toth of Menomonee Falls, Wis., Anne (Ben) Klenke of Mount Pleasant, Wis., Carrie Lee (Michael) Anderson of Sun Prairie, Wis., Jessica (Sergio) Sao Marcos of Dartmouth, Mass., Adam (Amanda) Nowicki of Acushnet, Mass., Eric Nowicki of New Bedford, Mass., Caitlin (Zak) Sheeder of Urbandale, Iowa, Keriann (Steve) Steitz of Ballwin, Mo., Trevor Ward of Huntley, Ill., Courtney (Channing) Mills of Milwaukee, Wis., and Ashlee (David) Bain of Horicon, Wis. In addition, he will be missed by 21 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. Interment in Greenmount Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday evening from 5 until 7 p.m. at the Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the of Adams County. The Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 29 to May 31, 2019