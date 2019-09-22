|
|
Richard Charles "Dick" Bigelow, 90, of Quincy, died Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at the Illinois Veterans Home. He was born Nov. 29, 1928, in Quincy, a son of Arthur and Marguerite (Binger) Bigelow. He was of the Protestant faith. In 1946 he graduated from Quincy Senior High School. Mr. Bigelow was a veteran of the Korean conflict, where he served from 1951 to 1953. He was a sergeant in the U.S. Army, 351st Reconnaissance Division and was awarded the Korean Service Medal with one Bronze Star. He married Sigrid Brinkhoff on Sept. 4, 1954, at Church of St. Peter. She survives. The couple recently celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary. Richard developed a love of farming in his early years, working on his uncle's farm, and then his own spread outside Tioga, Ill. Like his mom, dad and brothers, he had a strong work ethic that he impressed on his kids, not without some resistance on their part. He was the consummate fix-it man, whether it was farm machines, cars or houses. His mechanical skills developed from his work on the farm carried over to his Army motor pool service in the Korean conflict. He also used his mechanical aptitude at the Gardner Denver, where he retired after 34 years of service. There he worked as manager of methods, manager of equipment planning, and warranty administrator. He was a former member of the Quarter Century Club, Gardner Denver Management Club and a longtime member of the Elks. He was indeed a conscientious provider for his family. Richard enjoyed playing golf and bowling in his free time. He also enjoyed travel with his wife, family and friends, including trips to all 50 states, the Bahamas and Europe. He and Sigrid especially enjoyed their time with family, including their five children, 13 grandchildren and nine great grandchildren, and the many celebrations they had. The loss of his beloved grandson, Zakery, was a time of great sadness for Dick and his family and left a large hole in his heart. His dog, Koko, was a faithful companion in his later years. In addition to his wife, Sigrid, survivors include one daughter, Kristie Haubrich (Timothy) of Quincy; four sons, Wayne Bigelow (Sharon) of Bradenton, Fla., Clifford Bigelow (Dianna) of Lake St. Louis, Mo., Jeffrey Bigelow (Kathy) of Quincy and Mark Bigelow (Ching-Fen) of Quincy; 12 grandchildren, Alice Morris of Ault, Colo., Gretchen Bigelow of Florence, Mont., Nicole Denis of Battle Mountain, Nev., Benjamin Bigelow of Lake St. Louis, Lauren Bigelow of Lake St. Louis, Alex Bigelow of Quincy, Nicholas Bigelow of Portland, Ore., Ryan Bigelow of Quincy, Jeremy Bigelow of Normal, Ill., Shannon Lin of Champaign, Ill., Justin Haubrich of Fowler, Ill., and Aaron Haubrich of Quincy; nine great-grandchildren, Pearl Morris, Curtis Morris, Harper Hazel, Braxton Hazel, Layla Bigelow, Elijah Haubrich, Isaiah Haubrich, Chase Charles Haubrich and Daegen Haubrich; a brother, James Bigelow; two sisters-in-law, Bonnie Bigelow of Quincy and Sharon Bigelow of Kingston; and several loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Kenneth and David Bigelow; and his grandson, Zakery Haubrich. Services and visitation will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, at All Faiths Chapel at the Illinois Veterans Home, with Chaplain David Hall officiating. Burial with military rites by the Illinois Veterans Home Honor Guard and Army Illinois National Guard Funeral Honors Detail will be in Sunset Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Zakery Haubrich Endowed Scholarship Fund at Quincy Notre Dame. Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Sept. 22 to Sept. 24, 2019