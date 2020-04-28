|
Richard Charles Dodd, 79, of Canton passed away peacefully Sunday, April 26, 2020, at the University Hospital in Columbia, Missouri. He was born on Jan. 15, 1941, in Hannibal, Missouri, the son of Francis and Mary Hart Dodd. He was united in marriage to Sandra Kay Carroll on July 1, 1961 at St. Joseph's Catholic in Canton where they lived all their married life. Richard attended St. Joseph's Catholic grade school and high school in Palmyra, Missouri where he graduated in 1959. He had a magnificent life. As a young man he worked at Moorman Manufacturing in Quincy, Illinois but desired to do more. He started the Dodd Beauty Wall Foundation Construction Company. Later in life, he sold his business and managed the Ideal concrete plant in Canton. He also built storage units, apartments and homes. Richard was a Canton City Alderman, served on the Canton Food Pantry Board and Eagles Club Board. He enjoyed coaching girls and boys summer ball programs. He always had a huge garden which he enjoyed sharing. After his recent heart surgery this past February, he remained determined to give life everything it had. He is survived by his wife, Kay Dodd of Canton, Mo.; daughter, Tina (David) Baxter of Palmyra, Mo.; son, Kevin (DeAnne) Dodd of Kansas City, Mo.; four grandchildren, Trent (Afton) Baxter of Higginsville, Mo., Taylor (Luke) O'Laughlin of Shelbina, Mo., Carson Dodd of Kansas City, Mo. and Avery Dodd of Kansas City, Mo.; two great-granddaughters, Harper Louise and Bexley Mae O'Laughlin; siblings, Tom (Brenda) Dodd of Palmyra, Mo., Gene (Colleen) Dodd of Geneseo, Il., Billy (Kirby) Dodd of Clayton, N.C., Doris (Nelson) Nichols of Hannibal, Mo., Janice (Ralph) Shaw of Palmyra, Mo., Bobby Dodd of Palmyra, Mo., David (Mary) Dodd of Quincy, Il. and Joyce Stevens of Quincy, Il.; and several nieces & nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, Marilyn Tuley and Pat Drebenstedt, sister-in-law, Rhonda Dodd and brother-in-law, Marty Stevens. Private funeral services will be held Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Arnold's Funeral Home in Canton, Missouri with Pastor Dawn Gerard officiating. Burial will be in Forest Grove Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date for family and friends. Memorials may be made to the Canton Food Pantry, which may be mailed to or left at Arnold's Funeral Home, 1100 White St., Canton, MO 63435. Pallbearers: Kevin Dodd, Carson Dodd, Avery Dodd, David Baxter, Trent Baxter and Luke O'Laughlin. Honorary Pallbearers: David Dodd, Bobby Dodd, Gene Dodd, Bill Dodd and Tom Dodd. Online condolences may be left at www.arnoldsfuneralhome.net
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Apr. 28 to Apr. 30, 2020