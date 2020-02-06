|
Richard Craig Stutsman, 65, of Hannibal, passed away Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. Richard was born Dec. 13, 1954, to Elaine Stutsman and the late John Elbert. He lived with his mother, Elaine, in Hannibal. Richard was married to Teresa Ann Turley. They had four children, Tara Evans, Cassie Stutsman, Joey Stutsman and Matthew Stutsman. They had 10 grandchildren. Richard had two sisters, Pam Ludwid and Yvonne Pealer; one brother, Art Stutsman; two nieces; and four nephews. In his spare time, Richard loved to farm, play ball, shoot guns, play corn hole and spend time with his family and friends. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8, 2020