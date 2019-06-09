Herald-Whig Obituaries
Richard D. Martin


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Richard D. Martin Obituary
Richard D. Martin Sr. 82, of Quincy, died Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at the Illinois Veterans Home.

Richard was born April 23, 1937, in Quincy, a son of Dewey and Elsie (Campbell) Martin.

Survivors include his two sons, Richard D. Martin Jr. of Oklahoma and Michael J. Martin of Colorado.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Private family inurnment will be in Shiloh Cemetery. Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from June 9 to June 11, 2019
