Richard Donald Murphy Sr., 86, of Hannibal, formerly of LaBelle, passed away Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at Hannibal Regional Hospital. He was born Oct. 3, 1933, in Reno County, Kan., a son of James J. and Nettie Mae Gould Murphy. He was united in marriage to Nelda Faylene Speer on June 26, 1953, at Wyaconda Baptist Church. Survivors include a daughter Carol (John) Perkins of Hannibal; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Richard was preceded in death by his parents; his wife in 2005; son, Richard D. Murphy Jr.; brother, Bill Murphy and his wife, Sue; and a sister, Mary Morris and her husband, Robert. Richard attended schools in Iowa and Missouri and graduated from high school in Wyaconda. Richard served his country in the U.S. Army in the military police. In his earlier years he was engaged in farming in the Wyaconda area. He was employed for several years at Knapheide Manufacturing Co. in Quincy, Ill. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with family and friends. There will be no visitation. Graveside services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 10, in Wyaconda Cemetery, with the Rev. James Renot officiating. Memorials are suggested to First Baptist Church of LaBelle, Mo., or Northeast Missouri Humane Society in Hannibal. Memorials may be left at or mailed to Coder Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 151, LaBelle, MO, 63447. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Aug. 8 to Aug. 10, 2020