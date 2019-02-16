Dr. Richard Eighme "Dick" Freiburg, 95, of Jacksonville, died Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, at Memorial Hospice at Heritage Health in Springfield. He was born April 2, 1923, in Quincy to Otto and Eva Eighme Freiburg. He married Mary Ella Works on Nov. 20, 1950, in Humboldt, Kan., and she survives. Dr. Richard Freiburg was a scientist, educator, professor emeritus, former chairman of the biology department at MacMurray College in Jacksonville, and mentor to generations of MacMurray students. Before beginning his academic career, he served our country in World War II. From 1942 to 1946, he trained as a medic and then a pharmacy assistant in the Navy before being deployed in both the European and the Pacific theaters. Back home after the war, Dr. Freiburg earned a Bachelor of Science in bacteriology in 1948 and a Master of Arts in zoology in 1950, both at the University of Kansas, followed by a Ph.D. at Oregon State University in 1954. For three years he then taught biology at Washburn College in Kansas. All of this was merely a prelude to a career of teaching and leadership at MacMurray, beginning in 1957 and extending more than three decades until his retirement in 1989. During these 32 years, he served as academic adviser to more than 150 students, many of whom went on to graduate school or medical school. Dr. Freiburg was an engaging professor, truly concerned about the success of his students, challenging and supporting them at the same time, with a great wit, which made his classes enjoyable. During this time, he furthered his own education with summer research projects involving Przewalski's horses in the Netherlands, in the Galapagos Islands, birds of the Australian rain forest, and shore birds in western Scotland. In addition to chairing the biology department, Dr. Freiburg served the college in other capacities, including, most appropriately, chairing the tree-planting committee for the college grounds. For 15 years, he also served as faculty marshal. When he arrived here in the fall of 1957, he had already formed a lifelong partnership with Dr. Mary Freiburg, who was also his colleague in the biology department. Generations of MacMurray alumni remember them fondly as their mentors, Ma and Pa Freiburg. During retirement, Dr. Richard Freiburg maintained close involvement with the college, attending college activities, helping with alumni relations, providing financial support and volunteering in many capacities. Twice he was named Volunteer of the Year. In addition to his wife, survivors include four children, Ann (Gil) Opferman of Cantrall, Stuart (Emie) Freiburg of St. Charles, Jeanne Freiburg (Matt Bogenschultz) of St. Paul, Minn, and Jane (Jim) Nickerson of Olney, Md.; nine grandchildren, Sara Artega, Nathaniel Opferman, Eli Freiburg, Emily Opferman, Ellen Nickerson, Molly Nickerson, Will Bogenschultz, Mary Freiburg, and Laura Freiburg; and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a sister, Lois Sabine. SERVICES: 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 18, at Annie Merner Chapel on the MacMurray College campus. Burial will be in Camp Butler National Cemetery in Springfield. VISITATION: 9-10 a.m. at the chapel. MEMORIALS: Richard and Mary Freiburg Biology Fund c/o Alumni Office, MacMurray College. ARRANGEMENTS: Buchanan and Cody Funeral Home. WEBSITE: buchanancody.com Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Feb. 16 to Feb. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary