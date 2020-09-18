|
Mr. Richard E. "Gene" Fusselman, 85, of Burton, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, in his home. He was born May 28, 1935, in Pike County, Ill., to William C. and Telitha Ellen (Smith) Fusselman. They preceded him in death. He married Pat Wagner on June 13, 1970, in Quincy, Ill. She survives. In addition to his wife, Pat, he is also survived by one son, Kevin Fusselman of Mendon, Ill.; four daughters, Shelia Raynor of Statesville, N.C., Jeanne Puls of Laddonia, Mo., Rose, husband Chris, Bachman of Vancouver, Wash., and Kristi, husband Eric, Kearns, of Hannibal, Mo.; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; one brother, Chet Fusselman, of Quincy; one sister, Wanda Dunn, of Quincy; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by an infant daughter, Cathy Fusselman; a grandson, Bruce Magee, Jr., and one brother, Bill Dean Fusselman. Gene delivered milk for Prairie Farms as a self-employed driver through Gully Transportation. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, yard work and his family. His family and friends knew him as a great story teller. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at the Kirgan Funeral Home in Barry. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at the Kirgan Funeral Home in Barry. Burial will be in Park Lawn Cemetery in Barry. Memorials are suggested to the or to the Family. Online condolences can be sent to kirganfh.com. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Sept. 18 to Sept. 20, 2020