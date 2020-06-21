|
|
Richard E. Hessling, 85, of the Good Samaritan Home, formerly of Georgetown, Texas, died on Thursday, June 11, 2020, in the Good Samaritan Home. He was born on Aug. 24, 1934, in Quincy, the son of Frank and Alvera (Winking) Hessling. He married Audrey Rose Meyer on Sept. 27, 1952. She preceded him in death on Nov. 10, 2014. Mr. Hessling served the Quincy Police Department for over 25 years, retiring as lieutenant. Richard enjoyed his retirement with bass fishing, bowling and bingo. He was of the Catholic Faith. Richard is survived by: SONS: Robin Hessling of Quincy and Russell Hessling of Georgetown, Texas. GRANDCHILDREN: Richard Hessling and Conner Hessling, Rebecca Donnelly and Rachelle Martin. ONE GREAT-GRANDCHILD: Rowen Martin. A BROTHER: Tom Hessling Numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives also survive. In addition to his wife, Richard was also preceded in death by a son Richard Hessling, Jr. and his other eight siblings. Cremation rites have been accorded. Graveside inurnment will take place in Calvary Cemetery on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 1 p.m. Memorials may be made to the of Adams County. The Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from June 21 to June 23, 2020