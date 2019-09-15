|
|
Richard E. Kaylor, age 62, of LaGrange, passed away at 7:57 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at his home. He was born Oct. 20, 1956, at his home in LaGrange, a son of Ernest and Betty Hilbert Kaylor. He was united in marriage to Sheila Powers on Dec. 1, 1978. She survives. Unto this marriage were born two sons, James Edward and Timothy Russell Kaylor. Richard graduated from Highland High School in 1975. He was employed by Bob Richter Farms for 45 years. He was an avid bowler for several years and bowled in many leagues around the area. But what he enjoyed most was farming and spending time with his family, especially his grandsons. In addition to his wife, Sheila, survivors include two sons, James (Tracy) Kaylor of Canton, Mo., and Timothy (Jamie) Kaylor of Ewing, Mo.; five grandsons, Benjamin and Gabriel of Canton, and Blake, Carson and Bentley Kaylor, all of Ewing; four sisters, Sandra (Craig) Todd of LaGrange, Sharon (Keith) Cary of Lewistown, Mo., Shirley Kaylor and Rod Clausen of LaGrange, and Diann (Donnie Stahl) Kaylor of La Grange; eight brothers, Gary (Dema) Hilbert of Salt Lake City, Ernest (Judy) Kaylor of Hannibal, Mo., Kenneth (Linda) Kaylor of New London, Mo., David Kaylor and Bobby Kaylor of LaGrange, Steve (Shirley Green) Kaylor of LaGrange, Rusty Kaylor of LaGrange, and Ronald Glenn (Tracy) Kaylor, also of La Grange; as well as several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law, Leslie Powers Sr.; and brothers-in-law, Bobby Powers and Leslie Winnie Powers. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019 in Marks Cemetery in LaGrange with Pastor Jacob Hercamp officiating. There will be no visitation, but friends and family are invited to the graveside services. The family suggest memorials to the or to the family. Davis Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at davis-fh.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Sept. 15 to Sept. 17, 2019