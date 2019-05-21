GRIGGSVILLE, Ill. -- Richard Eugene Curry, age 84, of Griggsville, died late Saturday evening, May 18, 2019, at Liberty Village in Pittsfield, Ill., surrounded by his family. He was born Jan. 5, 1935, near Griggsville, a son of the late Elder L. L. and Nellie B. Cutright Curry. He married Alice Goewey on June 21, 1953, in Griggsville, and she survives. Also surviving are four daughters, Jeanne Curry of Griggsville, Janet Smith (Craig) of Jacksonville,Ill., Susan Miller (Tom) of Griggsville, and Sandra Jeffries of Morton, Ill.; four grandsons, Joshua Jeffries of Morton, Ill., Adam Jeffries (Alison) of Arvada, Colo., Lee Smith (Deanna) of Aurora, Ill., Jacob Jeffries (Hannah Nichols) of Pueblo, Colo.; a great-granddaughter, Lyla Jeffries of Arvada, Colo.; sister-in-laws, Edith Curry of Perry, Ill. and Dalene Goewey of Griggsville; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Wayne and Phyllis Goewey of Normal, Ill.; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Beulah Griewe; and brothers, Paul, Leonard, Charles, and George Curry. Richard was a 1953 graduate of Griggsville High School, where he learned to do electrical wiring. He then wired the family farm to provide the first farm electricity. He worked for Trio Manufacturing for 25 years, worked for Thompson Trucking for 10 years, owned and operated the Parkview Drive-In and recently worked for Emrick Insurance before retiring in 2014. He was the first president of Griggsville Jaycees, a member of the Griggsville City Council and an Apple Festival volunteer, where he and Alice were awarded Special Friends of The Apple Festival in 2006. He was a member of the Single Action Shooting Society as part of the Long Nine Cowboys in Springfield, Ill., known as "Sunrise Kid", shooting in competitions in several states. He and Alice loved to travel to Europe, and North America including Hawaii. He was an avid sportsman who loved hunting and fishing. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday (May 24, 2019) at the Airsman-Hires Chapel in Griggsville. Burial will be private later in Griggsville Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Griggsville Fire Department and the Griggsville Cemetery both c/o Airsman-Hires Chapel, Box 513 Pittsfield, IL, 62363. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.airsman-hires.com. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 21 to May 23, 2019