KEOKUK, Iowa -- Richard H. "Dick" Phillips, 90, of Keokuk, formerly of Warsaw, died April 23, 2019, at Blessing Hospital, Quincy, Ill. Services will be at noon Saturday, April 27, at Concordia Lutheran Church, Warsaw. Burial with military rites by Navy Funeral Honors and Hancock County Honor Guard will be in Lutheran Cemetery, Warsaw. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the church. Printy Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig on Apr. 25, 2019
