NEW CANTON, Ill. -- Richard Harry Schutte Sr., 93, of New Canton, Ill., died Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at 9:38 p.m. at St. John's Hospital in Springfield, Ill. Richard was born Oct. 27, 1925, in Quincy, a son of William and Matilda Holtman Schutte. He married Betty Lou Hunter August, 1946. She preceded him in death on Oct. 17, 1974. On Jan. 23, 1976, he married Erma E. Wombles-Stone. She preceded him in death on March 18, 2014. Richard served with the Navy Seabees from 1943 to 1946 in the South Pacific. He was employed as a carpenter with his father, William Schutte. Then he worked with Rose Construction for 12 years, after which he was a self-employed carpenter. Richard was a member of Calvary Baptist Church where he had been a deacon and the president of his Sunday School class. He was also involved in the building of the current Calvary Baptist Church building. Richard was an avid golfer. Survivors include two sons, Richard (Judy) Schutte, Jr. of Ada, Mich., and Steven Schutte of Hull, Ill.; four grandchildren, Chris (Vince) Geddes of Saline, Mich., Jodie (Marc) Tienvieri of Lambertville, Mich., Christopher Schutte of Denver, Colo., and Claire Schutte of Denver, Colo.; five great-grandchildren, Jordan, Taylor and Payton Geddes, and Hannah and Josh Tienvieri; a step daughter, Kay (Larry) Mosley of Quincy; two step grandsons, Darren Mosley of Godfrey, Ill., and Kirk (Cassie) Mosley of Quincy; two step great-grandchildren. In addition to his wives, Richard was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Junior, Russell, Harold, and Lester Schutte; and a sister, Lillian Lear. Services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at Calvary Baptist Church with Pastor Mark Stamper officiating. Burial in Greenmount Cemetery with full military rites by American Legion Post #37 and the United States Navy honor guard. Visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home. Memorials to Great River Honor Flight or Calvary Baptist Church. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Aug. 27 to Aug. 29, 2019