QUINCY -- Richard "Sevenfooter" Huddleston, 52, of Quincy, died Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at 6:21 a.m., at his home. Richard was born Sept. 3, 1967, in Quincy, Ill., a son of Lawrence and Marilyn Pruett Huddleston. Richard was a graduate of North Shelby High School. He was an auto mechanic his entire career, and he had worked at Brush Automotive and Autozone, where he spent many years. When Richard wasn't repairing cars at work, he was working on his own auto projects, which included restoring his prized Camaro. Richard was also an avid softball player and a sports fan, with his favorite teams being Alabama Crimson Tide and St. Louis Cardinals. He loved spending time with his children and family tubing and relaxing at the Current River in Missouri. Survivors include two children, Nikkolas Gail of St. Louis, Mo., and Shamaya Slater of Quincy; his mother, Marilyn Bentley of Quincy; two brothers, Gene (Theresa) Huddleston and Randy Huddleston, both of Quincy; a sister, Pamela Kay Lindsay of Quincy; two nephews, James Cowart and Richard Rife; five nieces, Kelsey and Carla Huddleston, Bethany Handley, Alysha Kindle, and Crystal Abston; five great-nephews, Artemis and Orin Ulrich, Azrael Cowart, and Devon and Eli Kindle; and a great-niece, Natalie Kindle. Richard was preceded in death by his father; his sister, Diana Huddleston; and grandparents, George and Betty Hagerbaumer. Graveside Services: A graveside funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, in Greenmount Cemetery, with Bishop Kenyon Dennis officiating. Inurnment will follow. There will be no visitation. Inurnment: Greenmount Cemetery, Quincy, Ill. Memorials: ALS Association or to Richard's children in the name of Gene Huddleston. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Dec. 26 to Dec. 28, 2019