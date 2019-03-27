Herald-Whig Obituaries
|
Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
823 Broadway
Quincy, IL 62301
(217) 222-1011
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
823 Broadway
Quincy, IL 62301
View Map
Service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
823 Broadway
Quincy, IL 62301
View Map
Richard John "Dick" Milgrim


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Richard John "Dick" Milgrim Obituary
Richard John "Dick" Milgrim, 81, of Quincy, died Friday, March 22, 2019, at his home.

He was born Jan. 11, 1938, to Junie and Jewel Milgrim in Quincy. He married Donna Gail Crabb in August 1968. She survives.

Dick graduated from Quincy College and was employed as a certified public accountant and trust officer at Mercantile Bank.

He was stationed at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri in the U.S. Army during the early 1950s.

Dick loved golfing and he was a longtime season ticket holder for Quincy High basketball.

Along with his wife, Donna, survivors include two sons: Ric (Neremy-Swing) Milgrim of Thornton, Colo., and Chris Milgrim of Quincy; a granddaughter, Madelyn Milgrim; a brother, James "Jim" (Mary Ellen) Milgrim of Edwardsville; and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Donnie Milgrim.

SERVICES: 11 a.m. Friday, March 29, at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. Burial will be in Greenmount Cemetery.

VISITATION: 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 28, at the funeral home.

MEMORIALS: Adams County chapter of the .

ARRANGEMENTS: Duker and Haugh Funeral Home.

WEBSITE: dukerandhaugh.com

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2019
