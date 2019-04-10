QUINCY -- Richard L. Drummond, 76, of Quincy, died at 12:28 p.m. Monday, April 8, at Blessing Hospital while surrounded by his loving family. He was born March 18, 1943, to Charles A. and Evelyn Howerton Drummond. He married Traci Jean Ulrich on Aug. 12, 1990, in Quincy. She survives. Richard was employed as a maintenance worker at the Illinois Veterans Home for four years. He then was employed at Gully Transportation, repairing trailers for 17 years before retiring in 1997. He collected 164th-scale model truck and trailer toys. Richard enjoyed hunting, fishing, working outside planting flowers and taking care of the yard. He and his wife, Traci, liked to watch the wildlife in the deer park at the Illinois Veterans Home and drink a cup of coffee. In addition to his wife, Traci, of Quincy, survivors include two daughters, Crystal Jean and Melissa Jean; two sons, Richard A. Drummond and Roy Lee Drummond; two sisters, Vivian Miles of Quincy and Bernice Nichols (Richard "Jack") of Hannibal, Mo.; a brother, A. Frank Drummond (Joan) of Quincy; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Mr. Drummond was preceded in death by his parents and four sisters, Edith Cookson, Shirley Cookson, Dorothy Arnold and Mildred Donhardt. SERVICES: 10:15 a.m. Friday, April 12, in Sunset Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Illinois National Guard Funeral Honors Detail. VISITATION: 9 to 10 a.m. Friday at Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home. MEMORIALS: To the family in care of the funeral home. ARRANGEMENTS: Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home. WEBSITE: zrsc.com. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary