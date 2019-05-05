Richard L. "Dick" Ertel, 89, of Quincy, died at 3:48 p.m. Monday, April 29, 2019, at his home. He was born Dec. 29, 1929, to Walter and Harriett Wheeler Ertel in Quincy. He married Betty L. Conrad on Nov. 28, 1953, at St. James Lutheran Church in Quincy. She survives. Mr. Ertel proudly served his country in the U.S. Naval Reserve. A 1948 graduate of Quincy High School, Dick was employed for over 30 years at Gardner Denver, retiring in 1992 as the model shop supervisor. He was baptized and confirmed at St. James Lutheran Church where he had served on the Church Board and as church treasurer. He was a member of the Gardner Denver Quarter Century Club and the Experimental Aircraft Association for over 30 years. Although he always called himself a "shade tree mechanic," Dick had a brilliant mind for mechanical engineering. His passion was working in his shop in the home he built himself, where he refurbished his 1929 Model A and was currently working on a Deuce Coupe. He loved racing and had raced micro-midgets, stock and go-carts. Dick also built and flew two experimental airplanes, a Volksplane and a Steen Skybolt, and helped refurbish Russian MIG aircraft. He was a self-taught master welder and became an expert machinist. He taught welding at the Oshkosh air show in Wisconsin that he has attended for the past 30 years and patterned many tools and parts that he needed over the years. Dick will be remembered for his devotion to his family and as a wonderful friend and neighbor. In addition to his wife, Betty, survivors include three daughters, Judy Reichard (D. Scott) of Urbana, Susan Keiber (Lloyd) of Hobe Sound, Fla., and Jayne Ertel of Oak Park, Ill.; six grandchildren, Rachel Sullivan (Chris), D. Nathan Reichard, Ruth Walter (Bill), Alyse Bertagnoli (Luca), Tiffany Sullivan (Scott) and Megan Lembo (Bryan); five great-grandchildren, Emma Walter, Adelaide Walter, Austin Walter, Sofia Bertagnoli and Gianna Lembo; two sisters, Janet Terstegge (Floyd) of Quincy and Mary Lou Senalik (John) of Springfield; and many loving nieces and nephews. Dick was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Wally Ertel; and two sisters, Norma Jean Groce and Carolyn Caine. SERVICES: 11 a.m. Monday, May 6, at Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home, with the Rev. Marlin Rempfer conducting. Burial will be in Greenmount Cemetery. VISITATION: 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 5, and from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. MEMORIALS: St. James Lutheran Church. ARRANGEMENTS: Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 5 to May 7, 2019