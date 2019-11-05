|
QUINCY -- Richard Lee Jenkins, commonly known as "Dick" or "Rugs," 79, of the Illinois Veteran Home, died at 6:38 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at the Illinois Veterans Home, Quincy, Ill. Dick was born Oct. 13, 1940, in La Harpe, Ill., a son of Orris Frederick and Edna Ruth Lee Jenkins. Dick enlisted in the United States Army in 1961. He served nearly three years during the Vietnam War and was stationed in Korea for a year, until his discharge from active service in 1964. After returning to civilian life, Dick became a self employed flooring specialist, earning himself the nickname "Rugs." As an independent contractor, he worked for various companies and installed flooring throughout the Midwest. Before his retirement, he spent many years working with Moore's Floors in Quincy. Dick enjoyed visiting friends and hanging out at his three favorite local spots, Harrison Pub, Mr. Bill's and Bob & Sarge's. Survivors include his daughter, Tiffany (Jeff McMillan) Minor of Quincy, Ill.; two step-children, Todd (Stacey) Wombles and Tammy Sprinkle, both of Quincy; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a sister, Ruth Graham of Muscatine, Iowa; a half-sister, Jeanne (Dick) Baker of Wever, Iowa; a half-brother, Fred Jenkins of Tex.; and nieces and nephews. Dick was preceded in death by his parents; his step-father, Louis Boyle; and a half-brother, James Boyle. Services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home, with Rev. Steve Disseler officiating. Inurnment will be held at a later date in Sunset Cemetery, Quincy, Ill. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home. Memorials to Blessing Cancer Center or the Illinois Veterans Home Activities Fund. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2019