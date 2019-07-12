Richard L. Phillips, age 62, of Beverly died on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Blessing Hospital. He was born on Aug. 26, 1956, in Quincy, the son of Melvin and Rose (Leezer) Phillips. Richard was a farmer and a recycler of scrap metal. He also was well known as a gravedigger in the Adams County area. Richard was a member of the Beverly United Methodist Church. Richard loved playing cards and poker. He was always helping family and friends whenever he could. Richard is survived by: SIBLINGS: Raymond (Teresa) Phillips of Petersburg; Dale (Arettia) Phillips of Liberty; Roger (Mary) Phillips of Baylis; Sharon (Steven) Frese of Fowler; and Mark Phillips (Heather) of Coatsburg. Numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, cousins and other relatives also survive. Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Rose Phillips; two siblings: John Phillips and Anita "Patches" Phillips Brown and a sister-in-law: Diana 'Dee' Phillips. A memorial visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 14, 2019, at the Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. A private family interment will take place at a later date in Mound Prairie Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Mound Prairie Cemetery. The Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from July 12 to July 14, 2019