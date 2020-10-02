|
Richard Lee Lauer, 74, of Quincy, died Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at his home. He was born Sept. 19, 1946, in Adrian County Hospital and grew up in Montgomery City, Mo. Richard was the son of Edmund and Vera (Willis) Lauer. He married Sharon R. Frericks on Oct. 18, 1969, at St. Francis Solanus Catholic Church. She survives. Richard was a 1965 graduate of Montgomery County R-2 High School and went on to proudly serve his country in the U.S. Army from 1965 until 1967. After being discharged from the Army, Richard worked for Moorman Manufacturing Co. as a production worker in the mineral department for 42 years until his retirement in 2011. Richard was a member of the Church of St. Peter and the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed volunteering twice a week with the Ladies of Charity, helping with church lawn maintenance, and serving on the Funeral Dinner Committee. Richard was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan, St. Louis Blues fan and was always known for his manicured yard and immaculately clean car. In addition to his wife, survivors include three children, Karen Koenig (Dana) of Springfield, Christine Lauer of Quincy and Jill Lauer of St. Louis; grandson, Nicholas Koenig of Springfield; brother, Jim (Arlene) Lauer of Bourbonnais; three sisters-in-law, Nancy Roper of Cedar Lake, Ind., Gerri Bunch of Springfield, Ill., and Rita Frericks of Liberty, Ill.; and numerous nieces and nephews. Richard was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Bob, Henry and John Lauer; sister, Judy Greer (Jim); brother-in-law, Paul Frericks; and his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Matt and Rosemary Frericks. Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 5, at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Monday at the Church of St. Peter. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Church of St. Peter, Ladies of Charity or Knights of Columbus TV Mass for Shut-ins. Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at dukerandhaugh.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020