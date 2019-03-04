Home

RUSHVILLE, Ill. -- Richard A. "Dick" McClelland, 81, of Springfield, Mo., formerly of Rushville, died Feb. 28, 2019, at Cox Medical Center in Springfield. Services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Wood Funeral Home, Rushville. Interment with military rites will be in Rushville City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 8, 2019, at the funeral home. A memorial service will be held at Campbell United Methodist Church, Springfield, at a later date.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig on Mar. 4, 2019
