Richard Paul Schwieter, 82, of Quincy, died at 4:27 p.m. Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Sunset Home. Richard was born Jan. 20, 1938, in Quincy, the son of Russell and Violet Cruser Schwieter. He married Marcey Morrical on Oct. 4, 1958, in Quincy. She preceded him in death Feb. 26, 2020. Richard was a graduate of Quincy High School. He served in the U.S. Army and in the Army National Guard of Illinois. Richard was employed as a lift truck operator for Moorman Manufacturing Co. for more than 25 years. He was a member of the Moorman Quarter Century Club and a member of the Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Musicians Association. He was an active bluegrass musician and performed with the McGee Creek Connection. Richard was an avid Blue Devils basketball fan, and actively supported Billy Graham Ministries in Lynchburg, Va., Virginia University of Lynchburg and Faith Partners of Lynchburg. Survivors include three godchildren, Melissa Slater of Quincy, Lucas Appling of Moberly, Mo., and Sadie Appling Brimer of Boonville, Mo. In addition to his wife, Marcey, he was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Robert and Ralph Schwieter. Private graveside services will be in Greenmount Cemetery with the Rev. Jason Sommerfeldt officiating and military honors conducted by American Legion Post 37. A public celebration will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Virginia University of Lynchburg or a . Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 17 to May 19, 2020